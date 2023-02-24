Pakistan gets $700m from China

Pakistan on Friday evening confirmed it had received the sum of $700 million from Chinese commercial banks. The money is a loan that Pakistan has obtained.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), they received the cash injection on Friday evening.

An SBP spokesperson confirmed the transfer of the funds. Later, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the transfer.

The SBP spokesperson explained that this loan was due to be rescheduled, but it was re-lent to Pakistan after successful negotiations.

The official added that they expect another $400 million to be re-lent from another Chinese bank in the coming days.

The arrival of the $700 million would mean that the national foreign currency reserves held with the central bank have been bolstered to around $4 billion ($3.958 billion).

Reserves held by country, were similarly boosted beyond $9.426 billion.

The money was provided after Pakistan had sought a loan from Chinese commercial banks. After the request was approved earlier this week, the money has been transferred to Pakistan.

The fund was sought to refinance existing loans.

On Thursday, data released by the central bank showed that its foreign currency reserves increased by $65.6 million.

Reserves held by the private banks, however, witnessed a fall of $41.3 million.

Cumulatively, the national reserves increased by $24.3 million in the week ending February 17.