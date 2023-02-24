NAB serves call-up notices to Imran, wife in Toshakhana probe

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra bibi, have been served with call-up notices by the apex anti-graft watchdog to appear before it on March 9.

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) traveled to Imran Khan’s mansion in Zaman Park, Lahore.

The summon notices were received by Imran’s lawyer in the Toshakhana case.

SAMAA TV sources said that the representatives of the anti-graft watchdog sought to obtain the signature of Imran and his wife on the documents.

However, Imran Khan’s lawyer gave the receiving to the NAB team.

Imran and his wife have been summoned by NAB Islamabad on March 9 and both have been asked to bring relevant records to present before the NAB team.

The call-up notice, dated February 17, says Imran has been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi in the Toshakhana case for recording his statement.

The bureau has also issued a similar notice to Imran’s wife, Bushra bibi, for the same date.

The former first lady has also been told to appear before of the bureau with complete records.

Imran and his wife have been accused of obtaining gifts given to them during the former’s tenure in office and which were then retained by paying their partial value.