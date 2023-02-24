Read this if you have overstayed in the UAE on your visa

People who are visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and who have not been able to return home before the expiry of their visas for any reason, now have a golden chance to have any visa or permit related issues sorted, *The Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE authorities on Friday announced a program whereby people who have overstayed on their visas or whose permits have expired can rectify their documents without incurring major penalties such as imprisonment or worse, deportation.

From February 25 to 27, the UAE’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will set up a stall in the Deira City Center to help those who have any issues with their visa, including those who have overstayed their permits and those with expired documents.

The stall will be located near Centerpoint, and will remain open from 10am to 10pm on all the three days.

Residents, who are not sure about the validity of their visas, can check the expiry dates of their permits by using only their passports.

According to a GDRFA social media post, the campaign hopes to encourage a culture of compliance with entry and residence laws.

Lt Col Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department at GDRFA, advised the public to approach the stand without fear.

“Even if you have overstayed for 10 years, our staff will find a solution for you,” he said in an Instagram story.

Cost of overstaying in UAE

In the UAE, the cost of overstaying on a visa period attracts a fine of AED50 per day.

This also applies to visa cancellations and can often result in massive penalties.

But the GDRFA said that this campaign will give an opportunity to those in the UAE to fix any visa-related issues.

Also, residents in the UAE can track their visa status from UAE government smart services.