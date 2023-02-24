ECP postpones by-elections on 27 seats of National Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday stopped the by-elections process on 27 seats of the National Assembly on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders.

The ECP suspended the de-notification of 32 PTI members of the National Assembly.

According to ECP, now by-elections on six constituencies of Rawalpindi along with NA seats in Faisalabad, Khushab, Lahore, Multan, Wahari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Layyah, Mianwali, Bhakkar have also been postponed until further notice.

The Election Commission has restored the membership of five female MNAs of PTI.

Earlier, Lahore High Court on February 20 suspended a decision of the ECP ECP regarding the de-notification of around 30 more MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued interim order on petitions filed by Shafqat Mahmood and others and suspended the process of by-elections in the petitioners’ constituencies. It is pertinent to note that on Feb 8, the judge had suspended another notification of the ECP regarding acceptance of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs.