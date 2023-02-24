PTI or PML-N? Chaudhry Nisar breaks silence on his political future

Former interior minister and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has broken his silence on the current political affairs of the country, stressing on the need to hold elections as per the constitution amid deteriorating economic affairs.

He was addressing a public gathering in Chakri on Friday.

Nisar Ali Khan also predicted that people around Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will desert him in difficult times.

Nisar, who had contested the 2018 general elections as an independent, reiterated his desire to return to the assembly, noting that this time, he will be joined by his son in contesting the upcoming elections.

Stressing on holding general elections on time, he said that the incumbent government should have announced the new elections within three to four days of assemblies being dissolved.

Nisar advised that people only tolerate their representative government and that interim governments should not act like elected governments.

Sharing a blueprint about his political future amidst rumors of returning to PML-N or joining the PTI, Nisar said he is more likely to contest the next elections as an independent candidate.

“After winning the elections, I will decide about joining any party,” he added.

Where was Nisar Ali Khan when Imran leaves from PM House?

Chaudhary Nisar said he was in his village when Imran Khan’s government was ousted in last April and Shahaz Sharif assumed into power.

“If I were Imran Khan’s adviser, I would ask him to go with dignity and make a speech in such a way that people get more sympathy,” he said.

The disgruntled PMLN leader said he would have asked Shehbaz Sharif not take the government in such economic conditions.