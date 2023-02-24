PSL 8 Live score updates: Azam’s 97 takes Islamabad United to 220 against Quetta

Live scores

Islamabad United elected to bat first against Quetta Gladiators as they are playing for the second day in a row and looking to grab their third victory in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Quetta Gladiators batting

Fazalhaq Farooqi gave Islamabad United a big breakthrough in the first over when he dismissed dangerous Martin Guptill for a duck.

In the next over Abrar Ahmed got Jason Roy LBW for just 5 runs. Muhammad Hafeez and Will Smeed attacked Farooqi in the third over and got 19 runs from it.

But Abrar Ahmed struck again in the next over as he bowled Will Smeed for 16 runs and Quetta lost their third wicket for 26 runs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Muhammad Hafeez scored 45 runs in next four overs to go Quetta some hope and took their team to 71 in seven overs.

Islamabad United batting

Islamabad United’s openers scored seven runs in the first over but Rahmanullah Gurbaz attacked Muhammad Hasnain in the second over and smacked him for a six.

Three balls later Mohammad Hasnain got his revenge and dismissed the Afghani batter.

In the next over, Colin Munro smashed Aiman Khan for two sixes and got 15 runs from the over.

Islamabad United lost their second wicket in fourth over as Mohammad Hasnain struck again and dismissed Rassie Van Der Dussen for just one run.

Islamabad United were 39 for the loss of two wickets after six overs and Shadab Khan smacked Odean Smith for a four off the ball of seventh over.

But Smith got the revenge next ball as he bowled the skipper of Islamabad United for 12 runs.

Aiman Khan came to bowl again in the 10th over and Colin Munro smashed him for a six.

But Aiman got revenge on the next ball and bowled the New Zealander for 38 runs.

Asif Ali was the new batter, who did not waste any time and started from where he left the previous day against Peshawar Zalmi and hit Aimal Khan for a six on the first ball.

Islamabad United lost four wickets but they had 81 runs after 10 overs and a strong batting line up still to come.

Asif Ali and Azam Khan scored 45 runs in next four overs and reached 116 runs in 14 overs.

Naseem Shah conceded another 12 runs in the 15th over as Azam Khan hit him for two fours and Islamabad United reached 128 for four.

Asif Ali and Azam Khan scored 19 runs in the 16th over of Aimal Khan and in the process Azam Khan also reached his fifty.

Muhammad Hasnain had conceded only 11 runs in his first two overs but Azam Khan and Asif Ali hit him for three sixes in the 17th over and scored 22 runs.

The 98 runs partnership between Asif Ali and Azam Khan came to an end in the 18th over when Naseem Shah dismissed Asif Ali for 42 runs and got his only wicket of the match.

Islamabad United still got 10 runs from the 18th over and reached 179 for the loss of five wickets in 18 overs.

Azam Khan hit Mohammad Hasnain for three sixes in a row in the 19th over as Islamabad United reached 199 in 19 overs.

Faheem Ashraf brought up 200 for his team with a six and hit a four on the second ball of Odean Smith.

He gave strike to Azam Khan, who also hit a six and a four to reach 97. He need three runs to score century but Odean Smith bowled him with a slower ball.

Islamabad United finished the innings with 220 runs for the loss of six wickets, by scoring 143 runs in last 10 overs.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Islamabad United made two changes in the playing XI and brought in Fazalhaq Farooqi for Tom Curran and Abrar Ahmed for Rumman Raees.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI