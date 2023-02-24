Sixth placed Quetta Gladiators to face Islamabad United today

Quetta Gladiators, who are currently in the last place of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) points table, would be hoping to register their second win as they will take on Islamabad United on Friday.

Quetta Gladiators have won just one match out of the four matches they have played so far, a win that came against Karachi Kings.

They are up against second placed Islamabad United, who have won two out of three matches.

Quetta Gladiators have won eight out of 15 matches against Islamabad United and their skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is the top scorer of this fixture with 305 runs.

Faheem Ashraf is the highest wicket taker of this fixture with 13 wickets whereas spinners Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz have 12 wickets each.

Colin Munro is the highest individual scorer of this fixture with 90 runs against Quetta Gladiators in 2021 PSL.