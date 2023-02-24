Torkham border crossing partially reopens for padestrians

Pakistan Afghanistan key trade route, Torkham border, has been partially reopened for pedestrians after the suspension for last five days.

It is pertinent to note that commercial activities at Torkham border are still suspended.

Torkham border crossing was closed by the Taliban on Monday after Islamabad rejected their demand for allowing all Afghan citizens gathered at the border to enter the Pakistani side.

The two sides exchanged gunfire after authorities in Pakistan returned an Afghan national who had crossed the border without requisite travel documents.

The return of the Afghan national reportedly irked the Taliban forces who closed the border and opened fire in protest.

Meanwhile, trade activities and pedestrian traffic remain suspended on the first day of the week due to the border closure.

Earlier, a high-level Pakistani delegation met Taliban officials in Kabul to discuss the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan TTP operation inside Pakistan from Afghanistan soil.