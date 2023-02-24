‘One party wants to settle issues on streets’: PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI’s approach

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lamented that National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had become dysfunctional amid resurgence of terrorism in the country while criticizing that one party wanted to settle issues on the streets.

Addressing the review meeting of the apex committee held in Islamabad, the premier said that NACTA had become dysfunctional while highlighting the uptick in terrorism in the country.

He said that after the deadly mosque blast in Peshawar, all political stakeholders were invited for chalking out a unified plan.

However, without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he criticized the party’s approach for conflict resolution.

The premier said that one party wanted to settle things on the streets which was deplorable.

PM Shehbaz emphasized political stability in the country for economic progress.

He said that no country would ever step forward to help Pakistan if “we cannot fix our own house”.

He added that the government had to accede to harsh demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF) while assuring that all pending issues with the global lender would be resolved.

The prime minister noted that friendly countries had also given the green signal for financial assistance following a thaw in talks with the IMF.