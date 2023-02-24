Maryam’s speech an ‘open confrontation with judiciary’: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhary said that PDM led government has entered into open confrontation with the judiciary.

Pointing out Maryam Nawaz Sharif speech in Sargodha, PTI leader said judiciary is being targeted.

Fawad said Maryam Nawaz thought that she could pressurize the judiciary by ‘abusing’ them.

PTI leader claimed that Maryam has been pursuing the same pattern as her father, who also named former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa in his Gujranwala speech and pressurized the institution.

Fawad said PDM government wanted to hide their poor performance by hurling abuse towards the judiciary and running away from elections.

He highlighted that ‘Maryam and company’ had also attacked judiciary in the past as well during the case hearing of Pervez Elahi appeal in Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) against Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict ruling out PMLQ 10 votes for chief minister voting.

PTI has no objection on bench hearing elections suo moto

Fawad Chuadhry said that all five judges who set aside the ruling of the former national assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri ruling to reject the no-confidence motion, are also part of the bench hearing the suo moto notice on delay in elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said PTI has raised no objections on the bench of apex court.

PTI leader PTI did not open any confrontation or ran any campaign against the five judges of apex court who gave ruling against PTI.

He said the judiciary has been facing ‘blackmailer mafia’.

Fawad said the nation is looking towards the Supreme Court of Pakistan and urged the superior judges to uphold the Constitution.