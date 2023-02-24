How much could Hajj cost this year?

In wake of the devaluation of the rupee and enhancement in taxes by Saudi authorities, the federal government is mulling over increasing the cost of the annual holy pilgrimage to an astronomical level.

Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor has suggested that the ministry will recommend the government set the cost of performing hajj this year as a whopping Rs1.3 million following the massive devaluation of the local currency against the US dollar.

Last year, during Hajj, a single US dollar cost around Rs210. Since then, the rupee has lost around A single Pakistani rupee has lost around Rs50 in value.

KSA to increase taxes from 18 to 20%

Apart from the devaluation, there are other increases in costs elsewhere which are contributing to the high cost recommendation.

This includes higher domestic taxes on air travel and rising taxes in Saudi Arabia.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said there are reports that Riyadh intends to increase tax on Hajj from 18% previously to 20%.

He added that they have sent their recommendations to the federal cabinet who will approve the final Hajj 2023 Policy.

Finance ministry excuses to arrange $2 billion for Hajj

Meanwhile, the Religious Affairs Ministry secretary has claimed that their request to the Finance Ministry to arrange around $2 billion to make arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage has been declined.

Apparently, the finance ministry has pointed to the shortage of funds as the reason for their inability to provide the requisite funds to the ministry.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan, like other countries, has to pay in advance for travel and accommodation arrangements even as it charges locals for it in advance. Moreover, even if it gets the requisite sum from pilgrims, most of it will be in Pakistani rupees but they would need dollars from the national treasury to take the money collected locally to Saudi Arabia.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday showed that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.727 billion. Of this, $3.259 billion was held by the central bank while $5.468 billion was held by commercial banks.

The money held by the central bank was barely sufficient to cover a month’s imports let alone repay loans.

This year, Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistan to send more hajj pilgrims, restoring pre-pandemic quota of some 179,000 pilgrims.