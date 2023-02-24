Justice Mazahar Naqvi ready to face inquiry over allegations of assets beyond means: sources

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi is ready to face inquiry following allegations of possessing assets beyond means, sources in his family told SAMAA TV’s Premier Investigation Unit today.

According to family sources, Justice Naqvi is willing to appear before an inquiry committee to address allegations of possessing assets beyond his means.

The allegations include his daughter’s education in the UK, the construction of a house in Lahore, and his sons’ law firm.

The family sources claim that all these assets were acquired through legitimate means and that they have all the required documentation to support their claim.

“If the Chief Justice of Pakistan forms an inquiry committee, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi is ready to appear before it with all the supporting records in his defense,” one of the family members told the scribe.

First interaction with ex-CM Parvez Elahi

On Sep 10, 2022, family sources told that Justice Naqvi was traveling in a tinted government vehicle with his grandchild in Shadman Town of Lahore when a traffic warden stopped the car.

Despite the judge introducing himself, the traffic warden insisted he gets off the vehicle.

It was only after an hour that Mohammad Khan Bhatti, Principal Secretary to former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, called Justice Naqvi.

He said that the chief minister wanted to meet him as he personally wanted to apologize for the Shadman incident.

However, the top court jurist refused to meet the chief minister at his home.

“Later on, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, his Principal Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti, Punjab Police IG Faisal Shahkar, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Afzaal Kauser, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroz and traffic warden Mohammad Ashfaq visited Judge Naqvi’s house at night,” sources revealed and added that the meeting lasted 10 minutes only.

Justice Naqvi has had no connection with anyone from Elahi’s family, with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi in particular; said the family source.

The source added that a telephone call involving Chaudhry Parvez Elahi instructing his lawyer to get the case of his close aide, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, fixed in Justice Naqvi’s court was doctored and posted on social media.

The source claimed that the former chief minister once wanted to express condolence to Justice Naqvi on the demise of his elder brother but the jurist refused to meet him.

On allegations related to Justice Naqvi’s daughter studying in the UK, family sources revealed that transactions of around 22,000 pounds were done from the personal accounts of Justice Naqvi.

The transactions were done in two installments in 2022 following permission from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said sources.

On allegations of construction of four Kanals house now under construction in Lahore, the family sources said that Justice Naqvi sold two houses of 2.5 Kanals each (375-DHS Defence Housing Society, Phase II Gujranwala, and 144-E-1 Gulberg III Lahore) and then purchased the new land for construction of the new house.

The family source claimed to have sales deeds and tax declarations containing all required details of plots and houses owned by the judge and his family.

About his sons’ business, family sources said, “Both sons are US-qualified lawyers and jointly run a law firm that deals with international and domestic cases.”

“There is no element of misdeed in its income as the law firm deals with hundreds of cases and recently, it dealt with nine arbitration of Orange Line earning the firm millions of dollars. They won all those cases,” sources said.