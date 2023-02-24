After recovery of children, Khan Muhammad Marri calls to end week-long protest

Khan Muhammad Marri, the leader of the Marri clan whose wife and two children were brutally murdered, tied up in gunny bags and then dumped into an empty well in Barkhan on Friday called to end a week-long protest by his tribe in the provincial capital.

The call came after his remaining children – including his wife, daughter and four sons, were recovered from a private dungeon, allegedly operated by lawmaker and provincial minister Saradar Abdul Rehman Khetran by security forces in an operation earlier in the week.

Marri and his family were reunited in Quetta on Friday. They were brought to the city in a strict security cordon maintained by the police. They will also be presented before a magistrate later in the day and their testimonies will be recorded.

They will also undergo medical examination to determine the extent of abuse they had suffered, including any sexual assault.

In his first statement to the media on the matter, he and his family said that their family members have been safely recovered.

He thanked all those who came out in support of him and his family, particularly those from the Marri tribe.

“I appeal to the participants of the protests to end their demonstration,” he urged.

Asking the protesters to grant him access to the bodies of his loved ones so that he can look at them one last time before laying them to rest in line with tribal customs and religious rites, he said that they have finally won their freedom after four years.

Marri’s son, whose children were allegedly killed, said that he wants to see the bodies then he will believe if they are dead or not.

Last week, three bodies had been discovered from a well in Barkhan of a woman and two children who were believed to have been abducted by Khetran and then kept in his private jail.