Amidst greenback shortage, govt offers enticing scheme for Hajj pilgrims

With the country strapped for US dollars, the government has come up with a plan to bolster country’s flagging foreign currency reserves: submit fees and other charges for upcoming Hajj 2023 season in US dollars and get a substantial discount on your expenses.

According to the Hajj 2023 Policy prepared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will have an option to choose the currency in which they pay charges for the annual holy pilgrimage.

The policy, documents for which are available with SAMAA TV, those who deposit their fees in American currency will be able to avail a special discount on fees and other obligatory expenses.

Special quota

Sources claimed that the ministry has decided to recommend the federal government allocate 25% quota Pakistani hajj pilgrims to such pilgrims who pay in US dollars instead of Pakistani rupees.

It bears noting that the acceptable currency that is legal tender in Saudi Arabia is the Saudi Riyal.

Per Friday’s exchange rates, a single Saudi Riyal cost Rs69.90.

It has been recommended to place the names of people in balloting those who deposit Hajj fee in Pakistani Rupee.

Further, 50% quota has been allocated for those pilgrims applying via private Hajj schemes.