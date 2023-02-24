PCB, franchises deadlocked on Punjab’s Rs450m security bill

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have balked at a Rs450 million ‘security’ bill presented to them by the Punjab government just days before the first match of the series to be played in Lahore are scheduled to begin.

Instead, the board and the six teams have agreed on an alternate plan to shift all matches to Sindh instead of continuing to play in Punjab should the deadlock persist before the first match in Lahore is played on Sunday, February 26.

An emergency meeting in this regard was also summoned between the PCB’s management committee and senior members of Punjab’s interim cabinet on Friday evening at Gaddafi Stadium (PCB headquarters), but the meeting ended without any result.

Samaa TV learnt from reliable sources with knowledge of the developments and the meeting, that the interim Punjab government had asked for Rs500 million on account of security and lighting being provided to PSL matches in three cities of the province including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

It is pertinent to note here that thus far, all the 13 matches played in the tournament have taken place in either Multan or Karachi. Of these, five have taken place in Multan and the remaining in Karachi.

During Friday’s meeting with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with Interim Punjab Municipal Minister Ibrahim Murad, Interim Punjab Health Minister Prof Javed Akram, Lahore Commissioner Ali Randhawa, Lahore DCO Rafay Haider and Special Home Secretary Fazlur Rehman participated from the provincial government’s side.

Sources who had knowledge of the developments in the meeting said that the PCB-PSL franchises held fast on not paying the provincial government any further money, noting that they pay the due provincial taxes.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi told the provincial government that the world over, it is the governments that bid to host major tournaments as it generates significant local economic activity and that the PSL is no exception.

He noted that thus far, the board has paid the provincial government around Rs700 million in taxes on account of security and shared details of the payments.

PCB claimed it was being punished despite paying the due taxes.

There were unconfirmed reports of hot words being exchanged between the two camps as the meeting ended inconclusively.

PCB, franchises come up with plan ‘b’

Earlier, the PCB and PSL franchises agreed to an alternative plan if the provincial government does not back down from its demand.

Sources said that it has been decided that all remaining matches should be shifted to Karachi.

It was agreed that matches scheduled to be played in Lahore on Sunday and Monday, between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United respectively, will be played at their originally decided venues but all matches scheduled to be played thereafter, will be shifted to Karachi.

It was not clear if the final of the tournament, scheduled to be played in Lahore, would also be moved to Karachi or not.

Apart from the matches in Lahore, some matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi could also be moved to Karachi.

The PCB management committee and the PSL franchises have given the Punjab government until Saturday evening to decide the matter or the PCB and PSL will take unilateral decision.

In this regard, PSL Director Usman Vahla and his team will travel to Karachi immediately and review and make necessary arrangements to shift matches to Karachi.

According to PCB sources, the Sindh government has not put forward any such demand as their Punjab counterparts so it was better to reschedule all remaining matches to be played in Karachi.

More than just PSL

The PCB has further hinted that apart from PSL matches, it may also decide to shift matches in the upcoming series against New Zealand in March and April to Karachi from Lahore.

Punjab unwilling to bear burden of PSL

On the other hand, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that his cabinet is unwilling to bear the additional costs for hosting PSL.

He was addressing the media while visiting the construction site of the Kalma Chowk underpass.

