PCB, franchises agree on not paying Rs 450 million to Punjab govt

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises agreed in a meeting on Friday that the PSL 8 matches should be moved to Karachi if Punjab government asked for Rs 450 million.

Samaa TV learnt from the sources that interim government had asked for Rs 500 million for security and lighting.

But PCB-PSL franchises decided not to pay any more money and decided that matches should be shifted to Karachi if Punjab government still asked for money.

According to PCB, Sindh government does not ask for any additional amount so it is better to reschedule all remaining matches to Karachi.

PCB also said that the matches against New Zealand, which are scheduled in Lahore in March-April could also be moved to Karachi if Punjab government asked for security, lighting money.

PSL matches are to be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi from 26 February onwards and PSL final is also scheduled in Lahore on 19 March.

On the other hand, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that his cabinet does not want to give dues for PSL.

He was addressing while he visited to monitor the progress of work at Kalma Chowk underpass.

Mohsin Naqvi said they would open the underpass and traffic problems would be solved.