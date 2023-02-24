Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 24th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 24th February 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 24th February 2023 Recommended US sees ‘great’ potential in expanding trade with Pakistan: Ned Price Sixth placed Quetta Gladiators to face Islamabad United today PCB, franchises agree on not paying Rs 450 million to Punjab govt Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Ex-wife of Imran Ashraf finally spills the beans Acceding to IMF demands: Govt imposes FED on first, business class air travel WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits