Aaliya Siddiqui accuses husband of rape, files complaint

Aaliya Siddiqui, the second wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has accused him of attempting to take her kids from her and files a rape complaint against him.

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Bollywood ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has accused him of attempting to ‘steal’ their children by filing a custody case against her in court.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Aaliya accused the actor of misusing his power and said that he had never been involved in their children’s upbringing.

She also revealed that she had filed a rape case against him too.

The couple shares two children, a daughter named Shora and a son named Yaani.

The actor’s wife stated in the video that Nawazuddin had no idea how their children had grown up and was now attempting to show himself as a good father.

She also alleged that he had never even attempted to be a father to their children. Aaliya claimed that he is trying to misuse his power to take their children away from her.

Aaliya’s lawyer had previously accused Nawazuddin and his family of not providing food and even preventing her from using the bathroom.

Nawazuddin’s lawyer, on the other hand, claimed that Aaliya was still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav, when she got married to the actor.

In the video, Aaliya also wrote a caption in Hindi about Nawazuddin and his family. She accused her mother-in-law of calling their innocent child illegitimate and Nawaz of remaining quiet.