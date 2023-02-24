Sindh IG takes notice of reduced police force in Karachi amid rising crime

Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has expressed concern over the rising rate of crime in Karachi, and the threat it poses to the lives of citizens.

On Friday, he took notice of the reduced number of police personnel on duty across the city and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

In particular, the Sindh IG has requested records of all officers who have been deputed as guards/gunmen to very very important people (VVIP), noting that a large number of police personnel have been assigned to the security of VVIPs, leaving the common man vulnerable.

He has directed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) to submit affidavits on the matter, warning that action would be will be taken against any SSP if any unauthorized person finds with gunmen.

The move comes amid concerns over increasing incidents of violent crime in Karachi, with citizens calling for stronger measures to protect their safety.

The Sindh IG’s action is expected to lead to a review of police deployments and protocols, as well as a crackdown on any unauthorized use of police resources.