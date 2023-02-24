Watch Live
US repatriates two Pakistanis from Guantanamo Bay prison after 21 years

No crime could be proved against the accused
Samaa Web Desk Feb 24, 2023
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

The United States (US) set free the two imprisoned Pakistanis named Abdul Rabbani and Mohammad Rabbani from Guantanamo Bay jail. They have been repatriated after 21 years.

The two were arrested by the US forces in 2002 on the charges of operating safe houses used by al-Qaeda members, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

The brothers, who were never charged with a crime, were repatriated to Pakistan after it was determined that their detention was no longer needed to protect against a “continuing, significant threat” to the United States, the Defence Department said in a statement.

After spending 20 years in prison, both Pakistanis reunited with their families back home.

Defence department stated that there are total 32 Pakistani prisoners in US, out of which 18 are eligible for transfer; back to where they came from.

United States

pakistanis released

