Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th February 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th February 2023 Recommended US sees ‘great’ potential in expanding trade with Pakistan: Ned Price ‘Shame on T-Series’: Pakistani musician Farasat Anees accuses Bollywood of theft ‘God’s gift’: Fans praise Shehnaaz Gill as she stops her performance after hearing Azaan Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Ex-wife of Imran Ashraf finally spills the beans Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt’s house partially destroyed in blast Acceding to IMF demands: Govt imposes FED on first, business class air travel