‘God’s gift’: Fans praise Shehnaaz Gill as she stops her performance after hearing Azaan

Shehnaaz Gill’s heartwarming gesture wins her fans’ hearts as she pauses singing at an awards show after hearing ‘Azaan’ (call to prayer).

Shehnaaz Gill, the Digital Personality of the Year awardee, captured hearts with her heartfelt gesture at a recent awards ceremony.

During her performance, she paused on the stage after hearing the call for prayer, ‘Azaan’.

A video of the scene has been circulating online, with fans applauding her.

After insistence, she decided to sing one of her songs.

Just as she was about to begin, the sound of Azaan filled the air, and she paused.

She showed respect by bowing her head and resumed singing only after the Azaan had ended.

A social media user praised her gesture, saying, “This is the purity of a good soul, considerate of others and their beliefs.”

Her fans called her a ‘God’s Gift’ for her respectful act towards religious beliefs.