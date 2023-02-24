‘Apney Ulloo’ famed Balochi folk singer Wasu passes away

Balochi folk singer Wasu Khan - who gained the limelight with his breathless narration of Pakistan’s political history - passed away in Jafarabad after a prolonged illness.

The news of the singer’s death was confirmed by his family sources.

Born as Muhammad Waris in the Goranadi village of Sahabpur, Balochistan, Wasu was a prominent name in the Baloch folk music industry.

He gained fame with his performances alongside renowned singer Shehzad Roy in the program ‘Wasu Aur Main’ and song ‘Apney Ulloo’

Renowned singer Shehzad Roy expressed his condolences over the untimely demise of Wasu through a tweet.

The tweet by Shehzad Roy highlights the political intellect of the late singer. Despite being illiterate, Wasu’s talent and knowledge in political satire were admired by many.

The late singer’s family and friends have expressed their condolences over his untimely demise.

Many fans and fellow musicians also took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer and express their grief.