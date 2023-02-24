Gujranwala ATC issues arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah

An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a case pertaining to hurling life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

A case was filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader on August 5, 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for threatening then-Punjab chief secretary and his family.

According to the FIR, the complainant saw the federal minister hurling threats on television.

The Gujranwala ATC dismissed the police report today (Friday) and directed it to present Sanaullah on March 7.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to the officer concerned, DSP, and SP investigation and summoned them.