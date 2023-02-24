Coalition parties want two top court judges recuse from bench hearing election date case

The coalition parties on Friday expressed desire that two judges of the Supreme Court (SC) should recuse from the bench hearing the suo motu case over delay in the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The proceeding of the case commenced at 2pm on Thursday following a suo moto notice by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and resumed today.

The bench comprises the CJP, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

The top court issued notices to the president, parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), governors of KP and Punjab, and others.

Today’s hearing

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawyer Farooq H Naek raised objection on presence of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan in the bench.

The coalition government parties including JUI-F and PML-N as well as Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) raised the same objection.

Naek requested that notices be issued to all parties involved.

However, the CJP decided to hear arguments on Monday and said that they would just mark those present in the courtroom.

The PPP lawyer objected to the inclusion of two judges in the bench and referred to a statement made in the previous hearing objecting to the suo moto notice.

Justice Athar Minallah argued that the matter pertained to Article 184(3) of the Constitution and questioned why it should not be heard in a full court.

The CJP decided to discuss the admissibility of the case first.

During the hearing, the AML’s counsel Azhar Siddique questioned why political leaders were being allowed to defame the judiciary.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail suggested that political matters should be resolved in parliament, while CJP Bandial stated that the Constitution of Pakistan had “knocked on our doorstep”.

The court adjourned the hearing till Monday 11:30 am.

CJP takes suo motu

The CJP took suo motu notice after a division bench of the top court referred the matter of delay in polls in both provinces to the top judge, asking him to invoke the jurisdiction.

In the notice, CJP Bandial said the top court’s bench would consider the following questions: