‘Shame on T-Series’: Pakistani musician Farasat Anees accuses Bollywood of theft

Pakistani musician Farasat Azeem has accused T-Series, one of Bollywood’s largest music labels, of plagiarizing his song Biba that featured in Joyland.

Taking to his Instagram, Farasat Anees called out T-Series for using his song BIBA in the soundtrack of an upcoming Bollywood movie.

The song was originally featured in the Pakistani Oscar-shortlisted film Joyland.

Sharing snippets from both songs, Joyland version and the stolen version of Biba, Anees also accused T-Series of ruining every good song from Pakistan and pleaded for them to “have some shame.”

The musician tagged the music label and said, “What a disgrace @tseries.official stealing our work because it has been trending in the world.”

He added, “Me & my brothers @toshaayy @slicktrickk worked day & night to bring this song where it is. PLEASE HAVE SOME SHAME & stop ruining every good song from Pakistan.”

Furthermore, he added that he really is hoping someone responsible take action from T-Series.

Anees expressed his gratitude towards Indian listeners for showing their support for the original version of BIBA, as they also supported him in the comments section of his social media post.

One person said, “As an Indian, TSeries is notorious for that! they mercilessly remake old iconic songs left right & centre. They haven’t left our own songs so it’s not surprising they come for yours.”

Another person said, “Terrible and I’m glad you are calling them out for stealing it.”

Check out the original and stolen versions of Biba.

Original version

Stolen version