Arms, ammunition recovered from sweet boxes during police raid in Karachi

Acting on a tip-off, Karachi Police and law enforcement agencies on Friday seized a huge cache of arms as they raided a bus stop in Orangi Town area.

The cache contained more than 30 nine mm pistols, bullets and large weapons, the police reported and added that two suspects were arrested from the spot.

The raid was carried out when the arms kept in sweet boxes were being loaded from a bus to a rickshaw.

The police officials said that the arms had been smuggled from Peshawar and meant to be used in terror activities in Karachi.

The accused, weapons and vehicles used in moving of weapons had been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The police officials said that they would go after the facilitators of the suspects.