Yasir Hussain tells why Feroze Khan leaked his information online

Actor Yasir Hussain reveals that Feroze Khan leaked his address and contact details because his wife, Iqra Aziz, refused to work with him.

Feroze Khan has been in highlights since he finalized divorce with his ex-wife which was followed by domestic abuse allegations.

The controversy began when ‘evidence’ of domestic abuse against Feroze, during their marriage went viral on social media.

Many Pakistani artists, including Yasir Hussain, spoke out against Feroze, prompting him to send legal notices to them and his ex-wife for defamation.

Feroze also posted the actors’ personal information on social media without censoring anything, which he later deleted.

Now, the Habs actor is facing legal action after posting the personal information of several actors including Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Farhan Saeed, Meera Sethi, Sarwat Gilani, Osman Khalid Butt and Yasir Hussain.

Yasir Hussain spoke about the incident during an appearance on the TV show Mazaaq Raat, calling Feroze and his actions “stupid” and pointing out that he is now facing multiple legal cases.

He said that his phone had been flooded with messages and calls ever since fellow actor Feroze Khan leaked his phone number.

When asked about why he thinks Feroze did so, the Javed Iqbal actor said that because his wife, Iqra Aziz, had refused to work with him.