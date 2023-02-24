NEPRA directs NTDC to restore wind power supply within 10 days

The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Firday directed the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to resume wind power supply within 10 days.

The directive came after NEPRA heard a case on the request of the Pakistan Wind Energy Association regarding the closure of the Master Wind (MW) wind power plants for the past five months.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi pointed out that the government was encouraging the production of alternative energy and questioned why the already existing power plants were closed.

The wind energy association responded by stating that they received capacity charges if the other power plants were shut down. They also said that shutting down the wind power plant meant closing the entire wind industry.

NEPRA officials noted that the NTDC did not build transmission lines and grid stations as per the plan, which was causing the disruption in supply.

The chairman then directed NTDC to arrange transmission lines and resume wind power supply at the earliest. The National Power Control Center was also directed to solve the issue of electricity generation within 10 days.

In a country facing high inflation, cheap electricity generated by wind power is a crucial need for the people, Chairman Farooqi added. The directive to resume wind power supply highlights the importance of investing in renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable and affordable energy for all.