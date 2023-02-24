Punjab police has political interference: CJP Bandial

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday remarked that the Punjab police had been exposed for political interference, due to which the department is unable to perform its duties in a peaceful manner.

The three-member bench headed by CJP Bandial rejected the reinstatement plea of former Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Afzal, stating that the matter was of an individual nature.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial highlighted the issue of frequent transfers of Inspector Generals (IG) of police in Punjab.

He remarked since 2018, no IG had completed even a year in office and they were removed within a few months. The Punjab police urgently needed the training to improve their efficiency and performance, the CJP added.

In another matter, CJP Bandial mentioned that help from agencies had been taken to release a girl who had been abducted for six years.

The hearing also saw a detailed report on the appointments and transfers submitted by Punjab and Sindh police.

However, Justice Athar Minallah pointed out that there were no reasons stated in the report for the removal of the Punjab IG. He said that if transfers were based on performance, then action should be taken against poor performers.

The additional advocate general also stated that no briefing had been given so far for the change of IG.

Afterward, the court adjourned the hearing until last week of March.