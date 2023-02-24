Ali Zafar responds to criticism he received for hosting Javed Akhtar

Ali Zafar clarifies his stance on the controversy surrounding Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar.

After hosting Javed Akhtar at his residence in Lahore, Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has come forward to share his version on the controversy that erupted following the veteran lyricist’s remarks at the Faiz Festival.

In a video that circulated on social media, Akhtar could be heard saying that terrorists were freely roaming in Pakistan while the hall echoed with claps in agreement.

Soon Akhtar’s anti-Pakistan statement blew up on social media as many artists condemned it.

As Ali Zafar had hosted a party in honor of Javed Akhtar on the evening of the same day of anti-Pakistan diatribe, he also received a fair share of criticism.

Following the backlash, Zafar shared a quote of Martin Luther King to respond to the criticism he had received.

Later, he also shared an Instagram story, addressing the controversy saying that he was not aware of Akhtar’s statement, and he does not support any remarks that denigrated Pakistan or its people.

In a statement, the Jhoom singer said that he was not aware of Javed Akhtar’s comments and was taken aback by the backlash they received.

He wrote, “I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media.”

He added, “I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further.”

In another story, Ali Zafar also revealed that he had received private messages from some members of the Pakistani entertainment industry seeking to join his private gathering. However, later, the same people were publicly criticizing Javed Akhtar.