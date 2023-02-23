PCB to discuss shifting PSL matches from Punjab to Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called an emergency meeting, which would be held on Friday, in which all Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises representatives would be present as well.

According to Samaa TV’s sources, PCB will discuss shifting all the matches to Karachi, which were to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Samaa TV learnt that Punjab government had asked the PCB to pay Rs 500 million for security and lighting arrangements for PSL.

PCB had already paid Rs 50 million for eatables but PCB does not have to pay additional amount in Karachi.

PSL 8’s Punjab leg was going to start from 26 February and PSL final was also going to be held in Lahore on 19 March.

But the final schedule will be decided in the meeting on Friday now.