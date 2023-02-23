Balochistan govt-Barkhan protesters talks successful: sit-in to end today

Negotiations between the Balochistan government and the Barkhan tragedy protesters succeeded, as Marri Ittehad chief Jahangir Marri said they will announce an end to their sit-in on Friday afternoon after the recovered woman and children reach the protest spot and their statements are recorded.

Jahangir Marri said most of their demands have been met by the Balochistan government.

He said the victims’ funeral prayers and burial will also be held today (Friday).

Khetran sent on 10-day physical remand

Earlier, Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, who was arrested on the charge of a triple murder, was presented in the judicial magistrate’s court where he was remanded in physical custody to the Crime Branch.**

Moreover, the DNA sample of Khan Muhammad Marri was also obtained in court to match with those of the three bodies found in a well in Barkhan the other day.

On the request of the Crime Branch, the court handed over Sardar Khetran to the police on 10-day remand.

The police also produced Marri, the father of two of the victims whose bodies were found, before the judicial magistrate.

The police surgeon, who was especially summoned by court, obtained his DNA samples to compare with that of the third body – a woman’s – found along with those of his two sons.

In the court, Marri said: “I have been seeking justice for four years. I hope I will get it now,” he remarked.

He said he gave his DNA sample so that the murdered woman could be identified. He, however, added his daughter, who has been kidnapped, was also aged 17 to 18 years – around the same as that of the woman whose body was found.

Police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz said the murdered woman was raped, and her face badly mutilated.

Marri’s DNA sample was sent to Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of the three bodies has been completed.

According to the hospital administration, the ages of the victims fell between 14 and 25 years, they were shot in the head, and a DNA test was being conducted to prove their legal relationship with Marri.

Protest sit-in continues

On the other hand, the sit-in against the Barkhan tragedy in Quetta’s Red Zone continued for the third day.

Marri, the father of the recovered children, also participated in the sit-in.

Talking to the media, he claimed Sardar Khetran kidnapped his family members, as he refused to be used against the minister’s son Inam Khetran.

He said the minister wanted to kill him too, but he escaped. Marri confirmed that his two sons – Muhammad Nawaz and Abdul Qadir –were among the victims.

The case once again found mention in the Balochistan Assembly session, as Mohammad Arif Mohammad Hassani said there was some good news related to the Barkhan incident.

Explaining, he said the kidnapped children and wife of Khan Muhammad Marri had been recovered. He also called for a transparent investigation into the tragedy.

All the accused should be punished, Hassani demanded.