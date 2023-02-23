PM convenes apex committee meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called a meeting of the apex committee.

Sources said the PM House is making preparations to convene the apex committee meeting on Friday.

The meeting is set to be attended by all four chief ministers, federal ministers and military officials to discuss national security issues.

Shehbaz, Zardari meeting

On the other hand, former president Asif Ali Zardari met with PM Sharif on Thursday at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and issues of public welfare.

Prime Minister Sharif received Mr Zardari upon his arrival at the PM House.