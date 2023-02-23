8 terrorists killed in Kech, as attack on security forces averted

The security forces on Thursday thwarted an attack on their convoy by terrorists in the Kech district of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, eight terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesman, the security forces foiled the terrorist attack without any loss of life.

The terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire while trying to escape.

According to the ISPR, a clearance operation was conducted after identifying the suspected hideouts of terrorists in the area.

A large stock of weapons and ammunition, including explosive material, was also seized from the hideouts.