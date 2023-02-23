Second week of respite, as SBP’s forex reserves gain $66m to reach $3.25bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have swelled by $66 million to reach $3.25 billion, data released by the bank on Thursday showed.

It is pertinent to note that this is the second successive increase on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, the US dollar deposits with banks have decreased by $4 million to reach $5.47 billion.

Pakistan’s total dollar reserves have been calculated at $8.726 billion.

As per data, an increase in dollar deposits of the State Bank has been noticed, while a downward trend observed in the deposits of banks.

The SBP said in a statement, “During the week that ended on February 17, 2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $66 million to $3,258.5 million.”

Last week, the foreign exchange reserves held by the Bank increased $276 million to $3.19 billion.

The central bank reserves stood at $18 billion at the start of 2022, but saw a decline in the ongoing financial year.

Pakistan is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive a stalled loan program it critically needs for its ailing economy.

The government passed a mini budget earlier this week to impose Rs170 in taxes to meet some of the IMF conditions.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM government hopes to ink an agreement with IMF this month.