PML-N attacking judiciary to avoid elections, claims Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claimed the reason behind the PML-N attacks on the judiciary is to avoid elections, because it knew the people were not with it.

Addressing a video conference, Khan said the ruling party is exerting pressure on the judiciary so that courts buckle under pressure and somehow withdraw from holding elections as per the Constitution.

The former premier said he would tell the judges that this is a decisive phase in the history of Pakistan.

He further remarked that the PML-N had a history of attacking the judiciary.

Imran questioned how the caretaker chief ministers can remain in office after 90 days because their job was only to hold elections. They are not public representatives, and only public representatives have the right to rule in the Constitution, he added.

The PTI chief claimed he had not seen such a “morally corrupt” chief election commissioner.

“We proposed names of neutral people for the caretaker government, but the Election Commission of Pakistan chose those who were strongly opposed to us,” the PTI chief commented.

He alleged the party’s detained leaders and workers were being treated like terrorists.

“They are trying to prove that people will be afraid of these tactics, but we will not back down at all,” he stressed.

He claimed the way people came out to court arrest in Peshawar should make everyone understand the direction the country was going in. Such scenes have never been witnessed before, he added.

He said the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement was a peaceful way of protest because since his government was ousted, he claimed the party members were being oppressed in a way not even seen under martial law.

The PTI chief said cases of terrorism were filed against party people, they were picked up and stripped even though it is clear in the Constitution that no one’s honor could be violated.

Imran claimed efforts were being made to send him to jail or disqualify him, while PTI people were being pressurized. He said PML-Q leaders were also pressurized to part ways with the PTI and support PML-N to form a government.

“All efforts were made to avoid dissolution of assemblies so that elections would not have to be held. But I applaud Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi for sticking by despite all kinds of pressure,” Imran commented.

He further said former chief minister Elahi was being made the party president.