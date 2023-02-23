PSL 8 Live score updates: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets

Live scores

Islamabad United batting

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Islamabad United a flying start and played aggressive shots from start of the innings.

Colin Munro was dismissed after scoring just nine runs as Islamabad United lost their first wicket for 31 runs.

But Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not stop and reached his fifty off just 24 balls, helping Islamabad United score 80 runs in six overs, highest powerplay score of PSL 8.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed by Usman Qadir after scoring 62 runs off 31 balls. Skipper Shadab Khan got out after scoring three runs as Islamabad United lost their third wicket for 112 runs in 10.1 overs.

Asif Ali was the new batter, who smashed Usman Qadir for two sixes in the 12th over.

Rassie van der Dussen got run out after scoring 42 runs but Asif Ali and Azam Khan smashed sixes in 15th over to finish the match with 31 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi got off to an excellent start as Muhammad Haris and Babar Azam started attacking from the first over and scored 44 runs in just four overs.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 69 runs in batting powerplay and were going good until Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab Khan came to bowl and dismissed Muhammad Haris for 40 runs off 21 balls.

New batter Saim Ayub scored only three runs and was sent back to pavillion by Mubashir Khan for three runs.

Hassan Ali gave Islamabad United two wickets in the 10th over as he dismissed Tom Kohler Cadmore and Rovman Powell.

Islamabad United’s run rate came down and despite having 69 runs in six overs, they added only 19 runs in four overs.

Shadab Khan bowled another economical over and had 94 runs in 11 overs.

Hassan Ali got his third wicket in the 12th over as he dismissed James Neesham for six runs.

Despite losing his partners from the other end, Babar Azam kept scoring runs and reached his second fifty of PSL 8.

Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka added 27 runs for the sixth wicket partnership but then Dasun Shanaka was dismissed after scoring 11 runs off 10 balls.

Babar Azam kept losing partners from the other end but managed to take Peshawar Zalmi above 150 as he remained not out on 75 and Peshawar Zalmi scored 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi did not make any change to their team which won their last match against Quetta Gladiators and retained the same XI.

Islamabad United XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced Paul Stirling whereas Hassan Ali came in for Muhammad Wasim Junior. Asif Ali and Mubashir Khan were also included in Playing XI whereas Hassan Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed were dropped.