Dollar black market resurges: takes interbank, open market gap to Rs8

The difference in price of the US dollar in the interbank and open market reached Rs8 amid the currency’s continued smuggling and black market dealing.

Karachi forex dealers say the black market of the dollar has resurged and now the currency is selling at Rs261 in the interbank and Rs269 in open markets.

Currency dealers say the importers are buying the US currency from the black market at Rs285.

On Thursday, the greenback closed at Rs260.93 after losing 97 paisas in the interbank market, while in the open market, the currency gained Re1 to reach 269.