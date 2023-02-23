Peshawar Zalmi to face Islamabad United in PSL today

Two time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United will take on the 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8 match on Thursday.

It will be a contest between Peshawar Zalmi’s strong batting line-up, which comprises of Babar Azam, Muhammad Haris and Tom Kohler Cadmore.

On the other hand Islamabad United have a strong bowling line-up, which comprises of their captain Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Wasim Junior and Hassan Ali.

It is one of the evenly contested rivalries of PSL as both teams have met 18 times and both of them have won nine times each.

Both teams had also met in the 2018 PSL final, when Islamabad United had won by three wickets, a final which is famous for Kamran Akmal dropping Asif Ali’s crucial catch.

Winner of today’s match could move into the second place as Peshawar Zalmi have won two out of three matches whereas Islamabad United have won one out of two matches they played.