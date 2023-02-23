A day after a dip, gold price goes up by Rs500 in local market

The price of per tola 24-karat gold in the domestic market gained Rs500 at the closing time of trading on Thursday, a day after registering a slight dip.

The new price of 24-karat yellow metal is Rs196,100.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat yellow metal gained Rs429 to reach Rs168,124.

The value of 10 grams of 22-karat, however, remained unchanged at Rs154,114.

In the international market, the value of gold shed $14 to reach $1,826.

On the other hand, per-tola price of 24-karat silver decreased by Rs30 to reach Rs2,120.

While 10 grams of silver lost Rs25.72 in its rate, and is priced at Rs1,817.55.

The international price of silver stood at Rs21.67.