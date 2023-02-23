Maryam vows to continue exposing ‘partisan’ members of judiciary

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz unleashed a scathing attack on some former and serving judges of the Supreme Court, claiming they aided PTI chief Imran Khan while he was in power, and now even when he was not, they were doing everything to extend favors to him in cases against him.

Addressing a party workers convention in Sargodha on Thursday, Maryam named senior judges she alleged were working to bring Imran back to power.

She said Imran kept saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif.

She then displayed on the screen photographs of five people from the military and judiciary she accuses of supporting Imran. They were former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, former chief justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, serving SC judges Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ijazul Ahsan.

She remarked that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz was the head of this ‘gang’, adding he wanted to become the army chief, for which he needed a pawn to use. Since Nawaz Sharif couldn’t comprise, she alleged, he picked Imran Khan.

Maryam claimed Gen Faiz told a PDM party leader that Nawaz had to be cut to size, as he was getting too big.

The former spy chief also picked “corrupt and incompetent” judges like former CJPS, Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as some serving judges to disqualify Nawaz, and make sure they were sitting on the benches hearing his cases.

She also accused former CJP Khosa of helping Imran influence cases against Nawaz, and disqualify PML-N leaders. Now, she claimed, that the establishment has backed off from its support of Imran, he is being facilitated by the judiciary.

Maryam alleged the ‘partial’ judges are not only trying to get Imran back into parliament, but return to power also.

“These judges are remnants of Gen Faiz’s era. The corrupt former corps commander also committed financial corruption and siphoned off money abroad.”

She remarked that the same controversial judges were hearing a case on elections despite being ‘exposed’ in a recent audio leak, while the two most senior, impartial, non-controversial judges with the highest integrity were not included in the bench.

She asked the gathering that if Imran Khan will be rescued by Supreme Court judges, where the country will go from here.

The PML-N leader said the conspiracy hatched against Nawaz since 2013 has now been exposed. Judges were favoring Imran in cases, giving him opportunities to get bails.

She mocked the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, saying policemen kept asking the party workers to turn themselves in, but they instead fled from the spot. Now, they are moving court for the release of their leader. PML-N leaders instead spent months and years in jail.

After himself launching the movement for courting arrest, Imran was threatening the police with action when he returns to power.

Maryam remarked the establishment that brought Imran to power had gone home, and the judges favoring him will be exposed.

At the end he asked party supporters to promote the PML-N supremo’s message, and told them to prepare for elections, which not only have to be contested, but won also.