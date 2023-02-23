Loans worth billions waived off throughout country’s history: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that over the history of the country, loans worth billions of rupees have been written off.

Addressing the launch of the PM’s Youth Loan Scheme in Islamabad, the prime minister said his brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif had launched a loan scheme for the youth in 2013, under which loans worth billions were distributed among the youth.

He claimed the scheme greatly benefitted both the youth and the country.

“We also introduced the first interest-free loans for farmers,” the PM claimed, adding they also distributed 75,000 cars among unemployed boys and girls.

The prime minister said in the history of the country, loans worth billions have been waived off without any justification. On the other hand, the youths earn an honest living through the loans, and then return them too.

The PM said the Youth Loan Scheme had been started from Punjab. The rate of recovery in the Kisan Scheme and all other similar programs has been 99%.

The future of Pakistan is in the hands of the young generation. By earning through the loans, they have demonstrated that they are no less than anyone.

Not the youth, but investors get loans waived off. If the youths are provided opportunities, the country can progress, PM Sharif told the audience.

Other banks and parties should also step forward and contribute to the success of the loan program, Prime Minister

The economy is passing through a difficult phase.

Shehbaz said laptops will be distributed all over Pakistan on merit. Those who obtain A grade through hard work will get the laptops. The youths of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir will be given 100,000 laptops.