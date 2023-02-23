‘I don’t remember the photo’: Meesha Shafi doesn’t remember photo with Ali Zafar

Singer Misha Shafi has been cross-examined at today’s hearing of the defamation claim against her by singer Ali Zafar.

The case dates back to 2018 when Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

However, the male singer denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against his female colleague.

After eons, the female singer was cross-examined via video link as the proceeding resumed in a Lahore sessions court. Zafar was also physically present in the court during the hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Tariq Gul, questioned Shafi about the evidence of sexual harassment she submitted in the court.

It was a photo of both singers together which the female singer had herself uploaded on Facebook.

Zafar’s lawyer argued that it could not be considered sexual harassment as the female singer claimed because she was the one who uploaded it.

In response, Meesha said she didn’t remember it and she would have to see it to comment further and then, she was shown the photo.

Zafar’s lawyer recalled Meesha her claim that she was never summoned by court. The lawyer noted that the female singer made a ‘deliberate misrepresentation’ of court order.

Shafi responded that what she said had mistakenly come out of her mouth during media talk.

The court has ordered that the cross-examination of Shafi would continue on March 1.