Kangana Ranaut believes she is a replica of Madhubala

The controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a collage of her pictures alongside the legendary Indian actor Madhubala stated that she ‘she is a replica’ of her.

Ranaut took to her Instagram stories sharing a series of her pictures from early days in Bollywood.

She said many people had suggested that she play the iconic Indian actor Madhubala because ‘she resembles her a lot’.

She also shared a collage of her photos with the late actor and wrote, “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out I was a replica of Madhubala’s younger days, not sure about it now.”

Kangana Ranaut, who made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the movie Gangster, has since then acted in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies.

She will next be seen in Emergency, which has been directed by Kangana herself, features her in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhary, among others. The release date for the movie is yet to be announced.