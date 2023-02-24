Artifact news app launches for Android, iOS users

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have recently unveiled Artifact, an AI-powered personalized news app, which is now available for all Android and iOS users.

The company has done away with its waitlist and phone number requirements. Previously, individuals had to provide a phone number and an invite to access the app.

With the update, users only need to add their contact number to their profile, which saves their preferences and history, allowing them to log in across devices and regain access on a new device.

The latest update has also introduced new features that personalize the user experience, including visualizing reading history and showcasing what’s popular in the user’s network.

In a blog post, the Artifact team said, “By connecting your contacts, you will start seeing articles with a special badge when they have been read by at least several of your contacts.”

The profile tab will display users’ reading history after they read ten articles, while the headlines tab will show a collection of articles sorted by topics, revealing users’ top categories, publishers, and topics, which will update as they read.

Users can also provide feedback on articles and publishers using the thumbs-down symbol. The app is powered by artificial intelligence and aims to provide users with personalized news based on their preferences and reading history.

With the drop of its waitlist and phone number requirements, Artifact is expected to attract a wider user base and expand its reach.