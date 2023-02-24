Snapchat rolls out tools to help users create engaging videos with Sounds

Snapchat, the multimedia messaging app, has introduced two new features for its Sounds product to help users create content more easily.

The product allows users to add licensed song clips, excerpts from TV and movies, and their own original audio to their Snaps and Stories.

The first feature allows users to find relevant sounds to complement a Lens, by tapping on the Sounds icon when applying a Lens to a photo or video. The feature is rolling out globally on iOS and Android.

The second feature enables users to create montage videos that are automatically in rhythm to the beat of audio tracks from the Sounds library.

Users can select between 4 and 20 photos/videos from their camera roll. The feature is rolling out globally on iOS and will be available on Android in March.

“By expanding the Sounds experience, Snapchat is making it easier and faster for Snapchatters to discover and share the music they love with friends,” said Manny Adler, Head of Music Strategy at Snap, in a statement.

Snapchat launched Sounds in 2020, and since then, videos created with music from Sounds on Snapchat have collectively resulted in over 2.7 billion videos created and over 183 billion views.

These new features are expected to further boost user engagement and time spent on the platform.

The launch comes as Snapchat recently revealed that it has grown to over 750 million monthly active users.

The company said it sees a path to reaching over 1 billion people in the next two to three years, highlighting the platform’s continued growth and popularity.