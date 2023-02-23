Jannat Mirza discloses reason behind breakup with Umer Butt

TikTok star Jannat Mirza opened up about her breakup with ex-beau Umer Fayyaz Butt and her viral Valentine’s Day video.

The social media sensation recently caused a stir on the internet after her breakup with fiancé Umer Butt, which was followed by a series of sarcastic posts and a Valentine’s Day video.

In the video, Mirza cut a cake with a snarky caption, which was not well-received by her fans.

Mirza, in a recent interview with Neo Digital, opened up about her video and the reason behind the breakup.

She explained that her Valentine’s Day video was not directed at anyone but rather a copied content from another girl.

She emphasized the importance of parting ways in a decent manner, saying that if things don’t work out between two people, they should separate amicably.

Furthermore, she clarified that the decision to end the relationship was mutual and not a publicity stunt.

She added that she doesn’t need any publicity and that the breakup was a personal matter (which she announced publicly).

Mirza also addressed the meaning behind her breakup message, saying that she didn’t want to discuss it further. When asked about her relationship with Umer Butt, she declined to comment.

Jannat Mirza is a popular social media influencer with a massive following on Instagram and TikTok.

She has been making headlines for her content and controversies.

Her recent breakup and sarcastic posts have been the talk of the town, but Jannat has made it clear that she wants to move on from the past and focus on her future.