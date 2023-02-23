Supreme Judicial Council asked to initiate inquiry against SC judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

Advocate Mian Dawood on Thursday filed a reference against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for possessing assets beyond means.

The reference requested the SJC to initiate an inquiry against the top court judge’s assets worth Rs3 billion.

The action has been sought shortly after the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) accused two top court judges for being “biased” against the party and its leadership.

The reference has been filed under Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution, stating that Justice Naqvi violated the Code of Conduct for judges of the apex court.

The reference requested the SJC to initiate an “independent and detailed” inquiry against Justice Naqvi and remove him from office if found guilty.

“Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as the Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and his family members have been found involved in following malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal designed pattern during his service,” the reference alleged.

It asserted that the judge used his position to facilitate his sons and a daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from Zahid Rafique — the owner of Future Holdings.

“It is learnt from reliable sources that Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has managed to legalise his black income through the sale of the property. He sold House No. 375 DHA Phase-2 Gujranwala Cantt in 2021 for Rs60 million, however, he purchased it for Rs4.7 million only. Additionally, there are reports that he revised his returns at least 3 times in 2021 to clean the mess and changed the income statements. Initially, he showed the worth of the Gulberg 3 plot as Rs60 million which he bought after selling the house of Gujranwala, later he changed its value to Rs7.2 million.”

It further alleged, “In the continuity of the above said information from sources that in 2021, initially, he mentioned income from property assets but later on changed his stance. In the FBR Returns of 2021, he eliminated the property income which shows some suspicious financial transactions on part of Justice Mazahar Ali Akhar Naqvi. He did not mention Allied Plaza (located at Civil Lines Gujranwala) in his returns even though he is the owner of the said plaza.”

The judge has also been accused of owning benami properties.

PBC objects

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has objected to exclusion of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq from the larger bench hearing the suo moto case pertaining to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Apart from this, the council also urged Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi – against whom a reference has been filed - to recuse from the bench voluntarily.

In a press release, PBC’s top brass said that the inclusion of both judges would make its image impartial and neutral.