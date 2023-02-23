Not the first time Javed Akhtar spewed venom against Pakistan

Javed Akhtar, a revered Indian playwright and lyricist, has come in the spotlight after he recently accused Pakistan of its involvement in Mumbai terror attack. However, it was a just a repeat of what he had been propagating for years.

Despite his vocal criticism of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in terrorism, Javed Akhtar has been accused of turning a blind eye to the persecution of minorities in his own country, India.

Akhtar, who is a Muslim, has faced criticism for not speaking out against the rising intolerance and discrimination against religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Dalits, in India.

Some have accused him of being selective in his outrage and of not using his platform to address human rights abuses within his own country let alone Indian involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan.

His recent visit to Lahore for the 7th Faiz Festival sparked controversy on social media, as he accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and that they still roam freely in the country.

This has prompted harsh criticism from Pakistanis who tried to highlight Akhtar’s duplicity.

However, this is not the first time he has spewed venom against Pakistan.

Uri Attack

In 2016, he accused Pakistani actors of staying silent on the Uri attack, suggesting that this was a tacit admission of responsibility by the Pakistani government.

He told an Indian news portal, Times Now, “If Pakistan says that ‘we are not responsible for it (the Uri attack)’, I don’t see any reason why Pakistani artists or any Pakistani citizen should not condemn Uri and this kind of terrorist attack. Because they say that we’re not responsible for it, then wonderful, come out and condemn it!”

He continued, “Any Pakistani who keeps quiet about it is condoning our statement that actually Pakistan is responsible for it.”

Pulwama Attack

In 2019, he refused to attend an event in Karachi following the Pulwama attack.

He shared a tweet, mockingly saying, “Karachi art council had invited Shabana and me for a two-days lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that. “

He also criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for denying responsibility for the attack.

He tweeted, “Imran has thrown a no ball. Every time they ask what makes you think its our doing. After the mumbai terrorist attack a pak TV anchor asked me why you are so sure it is Pakistan it can be any country I said fine I will give you 3 you choose one. Brazil, Sweden and Pakistan.”

Remarks on 26/11 Mumbai attack

Most recently, Akhtar was invited to the 7th annual Faiz Festival held in Lahore, where he made remarks about the Mumbai attacks, stating that the attackers are still roaming freely in Pakistan.

His comments prompted criticism from Pakistani artists and famous public figures. Some have accused Akhtar of undermining efforts to promote peace and harmony between India and Pakistan.

Many Pakistani celebrities, including Shaan Shahid, Haroon Shahid, Saboor Ali, Mishi Khan, Resham, and many others have condemned Javed Akhtar’s anti-Pakistan statements and expressed their disappointment with their fellow artists for sitting at his knees and applauding him during the festival.